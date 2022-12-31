Everything Kenny Payne said after Louisville’s loss to Kentucky

video available here

Louisville Head Coach Kenny Payne

Opening Statement …

“First of all, I think there were segments in the game where we did some good things. We came into the game—for the last three or four days—talking about what a rivalry is. In this profession, as coaches, you [usually] don’t want the pressure on your players. I do. I want these young men to know that this state and these two programs represent something and there is a pride in wearing that jersey. So, I didn’t avoid it. I wanted them to know that we were playing a team that is one of the best in the country. I don’t care what the critics say. I’ve watched them play, I know the coach, I know who the coach is, and I know who the players are. They are one of the best teams in the country. It may not look pretty at times, but when you are playing a team like that, the number one thing that jumps off is the physicality and toughness of the game- the fight that you have to win a game—and the rebounding. They scored 20 points off of offensive rebounds and scored 19 points off our turnovers. You can’t win when a team is as big, strong, and defensive minded as they are. You have to match their intensity and it’s the reason why Kentucky is Kentucky. It’s the top of the hill because they impose their will on you and that’s what they did today.”

On the ovation he received pregame …

“I appreciate it. I respect Kentucky and I loved it here. To have them welcome me was great, but—I’ve said this over and over again—this isn’t about me. This is about these young men. I can’t make my program about me. Coming back to Louisville was about helping these young men get what they need to get to understand the treasures of playing at a university like Louisville. ”

On Jacob Toppin’s performance …

“Jacob Toppin is a good player. He is a high-level player and he is capable of dominating a game. We knew that he had struggled a bit coming into this game, but it’s a rivalry game—you know what’s going to happen. He’s going to play his best against us and we have to match that. What I was hoping to do was go at him with Brandon [Huntley-Hatfield] and I think what Brandon found out is that [Toppin] is an elite athlete with the way he moves. He’s quick, he can handle the ball well enough to get to spots the floor, he can shoot decent enough, he is relentless and on top of his stuff, and he can get offensive rebounds. ”

On Tsheibwe getting better positions down in the post …

“Very. Very disappointed. We spend three or four days working on rebounding and fighting for position. We know he is going to get deep in the post. He is, without a doubt, the most physical player in college basketball. He is, without a doubt, the best rebounder in college basketball. He is, without a doubt, one of those kids who can impose his will on a basketball game. Against a kid like that—a player like that—you’ve better be ready for a war. He brought it to us and put us on our heels. At times, it looked like he reacted twice before we reacted once. I’m very disappointed in that and we’ll keep trying to get it and keep trying to get these kids to understand it. One of the things that I tried to do coming into this game is look at how [Tsheibwe} plays post offense. He’s never running outside the paint; he’s fighting you to get three feet from the basket. Look at how he’s relentless of offensive rebounds. Why can’t we do that? It’s not about the skill. It’s faith in his God to be able to do the things that he’s doing. He’s a unique basketball player that deserves a lot of credit.”

Louisville Student-Athletes

#3, El Ellis, G

On making improvements …

Playing with pace and playing smart. [Limiting turnovers] was one place that I’ve been trying to focus on. I felt like, today, I tried to play off of two feet more. I tried to not use so many dribbles and really just play with a purpose.

On making a run to start the second half …

“Basketball is a long game. Teams are going to go on runs. You have to be able to sustain their runs and be able to lock in and focus to go on a run of your own. When times get tough, we have to come together more and continue to fight. ”

On improving moving forward …

“I feel like guys have to own up and listen to what coach is saying. This is tough level to play at and these are really good teams. You can’t just go out there and play, you have to fight every possession like it’s your last. I feel like guys have to understand that and just lock in.”

#1, Mike James, F

On making a run to start the second half …

“I think that we’ve got to think next play and have a next play mentality. If we make a mistake, we have to get back on defense and not make that mistake again. I think if we change that, when teams go on runs, we’ll be in a lot of closer games.”

On improving moving forward …

“You have to take it personal with yourself. If [Coach Payne] is challenging you in that area, you have to look at yourself and be better. I have to give more effort—dive on the floor for loose balls, fight to box a guy out, and stuff like that. ”