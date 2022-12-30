Filed under: CC Podcast: A Louisville-Kentucky game like no other We talk about it because we have to. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Dec 30, 2022, 10:51am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: CC Podcast: A Louisville-Kentucky game like no other Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Some thoughts on Louisville-Kentucky, the first weeks of the Jeff Brohm era, and the answers to some reader questions. Thanks to everyone who hits play. More From Card Chronicle Louisville Defeats Syracuse 86-77 Open Thread: Louisville vs. Syracuse Vote now for the 2022 Card Chronicle Person of the Year Jack Plummer Signs With Louisville Football Now accepting nominations for the 2022 Card Chronicle Person of the Year Seedy K’s Peerless Bowl Prognostications Loading comments...
