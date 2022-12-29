Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Syracuse By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Dec 29, 2022, 6:39pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Syracuse Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK The Cards return to action with a 7 p.m. tip on the ACC Network Extra. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle CC Podcast: A Louisville-Kentucky game like no other Louisville Defeats Syracuse 86-77 Vote now for the 2022 Card Chronicle Person of the Year Jack Plummer Signs With Louisville Football Now accepting nominations for the 2022 Card Chronicle Person of the Year Seedy K’s Peerless Bowl Prognostications Loading comments...
Loading comments...