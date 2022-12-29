Vote now for the 2022 Card Chronicle Person of the Year

Here are your five finalists:

The 2022 Louisville Volleyball Team

—Captured yet another ACC championship with a 17-1 record.

—Made back-to-back Final Four appearances.

—Played in the national championship match for the first time in program history.

Yasir Abdullah

—Had one of the best individual seasons of any defensive player in Louisville football history.

—Was second nationally in forced fumbles with four, second in the ACC with 8.0 sacks, and seventh in the conference with 13.0 tackles for loss.

John Cunningham

—Cincinnati athletic director who took Scott Satterfield away from Louisville and paid us $3.5 million to do it.

—Fielded a football team that lost to the Cardinals in the Fenway Bowl.

Bring Brohm Home Guy

—First person in Card Chronicle history to be nominated for both POY and LCPOY in the same year.

—Had his signature moment when AD Josh Heird mentioned them in his tweet officially announcing the hire of Jeff Brohm.

Deion Branch

—Served as Louisville’s interim head coach for the team’s 24-7 Fenway Bowl win over Cincinnati.

—Handled a difficult situation with the class and grace you’d expect from one of the most likable U of L athletes of all-time.

The voting will wrap in 24 hours.