Jack Plummer Signs With Louisville Football

JACK PLUMMER - QUARTERBACK

Plummer is a big pocket passer with a really good ability to be accurate in the short passing game. He also has a quick release that helps with his ability to execute the quick passing game. Plummer’s arm strength is adequate but he hasn’t really shown a consistent ability to push the ball deep down the field. When he hits the big plays it looks great but it’s just not an aspect of his game that he has displayed all that often. He’s not a complete statue in the pocket but he isn’t someone that you can utilize in your run game.

This is a good pickup for Jeff Brohm as he really needs a bridge quarterback to get him through next season. He will get a year with a veteran starter while guys like Pierce Clarkson and Khalib Johnson learn for a season while also possibly getting some backup reps. Plummer isn’t a star like some of the other options in the portal but he threw for over 3,000 yards this season and he put up strong numbers in Jeff Brohm’s offense during his time at Purdue. It’s impossible to ignore the fact that Brohm benched Plummer, but the numbers he put up during his time there are also impossible to ignore.