Now accepting nominations for the 2022 Card Chronicle Person of the Year

Once again, this is a very interesting year for the the CCPOY, and I’m very curious to see how this plays out.

Please remember that the person of the year does not have to be an actual person (Touchdown Squirrel was a previous finalist). This isn’t Sports Illustrated, it’s much, much more serious.

Here’s a rundown of the winners from previous years:

2007 - Tom Jurich

2008 - David Padgett

2009 - Vacant (we forgot to do it)

2010 - Charlie Strong

2011 - Charlie Strong and Preston Knowles (tie)

2012 - Tom Jurich

2013 - Teddy Bridgewater

2014 - Russ Smith

2015 - Kelsi Worrell

2016 - Lamar Jackson

2017 - Brendan McKay

2018 - Vince Tyra

2019 - Scott Satterfield

2020 - Jeff Walz

2021 - Dani Busboom Kelly

We’ll use the nominations to create a set list of finalists (likely three or four people/entities) and then open the voting on Thursday.

Let the nominations fly.