Now accepting nominations for the 2022 Card Chronicle Person of the Year

Once again, this is a very interesting year for the the CCPOY, and I’m very curious to see how this plays out.
Please remember that the person of the year does not have to be an actual person (Touchdown Squirrel was a previous finalist). This isn’t Sports Illustrated, it’s much, much more serious.
Here’s a rundown of the winners from previous years:
2007 - Tom Jurich
2008 - David Padgett
2009 - Vacant (we forgot to do it)
2010 - Charlie Strong
2011 - Charlie Strong and Preston Knowles (tie)
2012 - Tom Jurich
2013 - Teddy Bridgewater
2014 - Russ Smith
2015 - Kelsi Worrell
2016 - Lamar Jackson
2017 - Brendan McKay
2018 - Vince Tyra
2019 - Scott Satterfield
2020 - Jeff Walz
2021 - Dani Busboom Kelly
We’ll use the nominations to create a set list of finalists (likely three or four people/entities) and then open the voting on Thursday.
Let the nominations fly.
