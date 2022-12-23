Marquis Groves-Killebrew Signs With Louisville Football

MARQUIS GROVES-KILLEBREW - CORNERBACK

247 Composite Rating

Highlights:

Groves-Killebrew had no highlights from his time at Texas A&M.

Evaluation:

Groves-Killebrew is another player that should add experienced depth to the Louisville roster. He only saw 21 snaps over three games this past season but being in a college environment and strength and conditioning program should help him see the field and help the team.

MGK had just about every school you could think of looking to sign him out of high school last year with him being a Georgia commit at one point as well. He has really great speed and uses it well in coverage down the field. He also tackles well in space. His size will also be a welcome addition as he is six feet tall with length. While there is not a lot to be known about him as a college player, he is a guy that was a high-profile high school recruit just a year ago. That’s a good foundation to work with.