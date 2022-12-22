Jimmy Calloway Signs With Louisville Football

JIMMY CALLOWAY - WIDE RECEIVER

247 Composite Rating

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Calloway didn’t see the field much at Tennessee but he did start the 2021 season on a good note as a reserve option for the Vols. However, he didn’t play again after the fourth game of the season and it is hard to know why he couldn’t sustain his playing time during his three years. The one highlight he had was a long touchdown catch and run against Pitt where he showed some potential with the ball in his hands.

We will have to wait until the spring to see what happens in the spring with so much turnover at the receiver position. Calloway will have the opportunity to come in with the new staff and earn playing time. This team needs a deep threat and Calloway could be that guy as he claims a 4.42 forty.