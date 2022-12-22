Jadon Thompson Signs With Louisville Football

JADON THOMPSON - WIDE RECEIVER

Highlights:

What a move from Jadon Thompson as he slipped past the defense for his first career touchdown! #Bearcatspic.twitter.com/JegVa0fgME — Cincy on the Prowl (@CincyOnTheProwl) October 8, 2022

Evaluation:

Thompson is a long outside receiver with good speed and solid production. He was the third leading receiver for Cincinnati behind two guys who declared for the draft. The two touchdowns he scored this year show real potential from a playmaking standpoint and it’s possible he just needs a chance to be in an elevated role.

My expectation for the offense next year is that any receiver could step up and be the key player in the offense. The position group is wide open as the returners have not been able to consistently perform at a high level. That means that any of these guys could end up having a breakout year.