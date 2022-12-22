Keyjuan Brown Signs With Louisville Football

KEYJUAN BROWN - RUNNING BACK

ON3 Industry Comparison

247 Composite: 3-Star .8786

Offers: Purdue, Kansas State, Arkansas, Wake Forest, Pitt, NC State, Cincy, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, UVA

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Brown is a compact back with really good speed in the open field. He shows good burst out of his cuts and his ability to be patient as a runner will help him at the college level. Brown also caught the ball out of the backfield pretty well at the high school level. Another aspect to like about Brown is his size. At 5-10/200 or so, he has a body that is ready to play at the college level and he shouldn’t have to work on his body much when he arrives.

Brown amassed over 7,000 yards rushing, 9.3 yards per carry, and he had 98 total touchdowns in his career. It’s hard to look at that production at the 6-AA level in Georgia and not feel like there’s the potential that UofL got a steal here. The normal transitional aspects for running backs apply like pass blocking, the speed of the game, and the fact that UofL is pretty set at the top of the depth chart. But, Brown could have a role as the third option even if UofL adds more depth through the portal.