Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville at DePaul Go Cards. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Dec 21, 2022, 8:15pm EST Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Right the wrongs of the men's team from last year, ladies. Go Cards.
