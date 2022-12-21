Myles Slusher Signs With Louisville Football

MYLES SLUSHER - DEFENSIVE BACK

247 Composite Rating

Highlights:

Evaluation:

I really like the addition of Slusher as he is a player that plays the game fast and Louisville needs more guys that get after it like he does. He also has some versatility as he is a nickel who has spent some time at safety and outside corner. His tackling ability and playmaking ability in pass coverage will be a welcome addition to the secondary.

Slusher’s aggression can get him into some bad spots but I think that the system Ron English runs could reward his aggression. They keep things in front of them and close down on throws with the chance to jump routes and make plays on the ball. The energy that Slusher brings should be a positive for this defense that will have a good amount of new faces on the field.