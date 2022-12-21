 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rodney McGraw Signs With Louisville Football

By Keith Wynne
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 01 Penn State at Purdue Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

RODNEY MCGRAW - DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

247 Composite Rating

Highlights:

Evaluation:

There’s not much to know about McGrew as he didn’t play much for Penn State. He has great size and length which are things that you can’t teach and are always at a premium. The staff was very high on him as a recruit while they were at Purdue so it’s obvious that they feel like he’s a fit for them.

McGraw is a good depth piece at work. UofL lost three players to the portal as well as losing Yaya Diaby to graduation. Adding a guy with power five experience of any amount is a good thing. If he can come in and push the guys at the top of the depth chart or just be a serviceable rotation player, this will be a win.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...