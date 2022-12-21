Rodney McGraw Signs With Louisville Football

RODNEY MCGRAW - DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

247 Composite Rating

Highlights:

I can do both ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Gu69Y84iMg — Rodney McGraw ⚫️ ⚫️ (@Rodney_Mcgraw99) December 6, 2022

Evaluation:

There’s not much to know about McGrew as he didn’t play much for Penn State. He has great size and length which are things that you can’t teach and are always at a premium. The staff was very high on him as a recruit while they were at Purdue so it’s obvious that they feel like he’s a fit for them.

McGraw is a good depth piece at work. UofL lost three players to the portal as well as losing Yaya Diaby to graduation. Adding a guy with power five experience of any amount is a good thing. If he can come in and push the guys at the top of the depth chart or just be a serviceable rotation player, this will be a win.