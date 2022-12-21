Devin Neal Signs With Louisville Football

DEVIN NEAL - DEFENSIVE BACK

Neal is a downhill safety that showed a really good ability to tackle in run support. He isn’t afraid at all to stick his nose into the mix and he is a very aggressive tackler. While he is not a great player in coverage, he can play the deep middle and he can handle playing short zone coverages in the middle of the field. Versatility is important these days and Neal has played a good amount of snaps in on the slot and made some plays in the backfield and at the line of scrimmage on the edge.

I would assume that Neal will show up to spring practice as a backup safety with the chance to push Josh Minkins and MJ Griffin for the starting spot. I also could see him compete for time in the nickel role in Ron English’s defense. I’ve seen this spot be used as a nickel corner as well as an extra linebacker. It’s a bit of a hybrid role like the “Card” position in Bryan Brown’s defense. If English and Jeff Brohm can hold on to the young pieces they have on defense, they should have really strong depth on defense.