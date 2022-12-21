Stephen Herron Signs With Louisville Football

STEPHEN HERRON - EDGE

247 Composite Rating

Highlights:

Herron quite literally has no highlights from his time at Stanford.

Evaluation:

Louisville needs to replace some of the production they are losing from a pass-rushing standpoint and Herron fills that need. He put up 40 pressures last season along with 6.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Stanford didn’t have a lot of help on the defensive line, so Herron didn’t have many opportunities to make plays due to things being flushed his way or others forcing havoc that he could clean up. However, Herron was extremely active and it shows up when you watch his pressures. He was relentless and creative with the way that he rushed the passer and that should help him make a bigger impact with a Louisville defense that has some other players who will make plays.