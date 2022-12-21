Cataurus Hicks Signs With Louisville Football

CATAURUS HICKS - WIDE RECEIVER

ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings)

247 Composite: 3-Star .8478

Offers: FIU, FAU, Tennessee, Arkansas State, Central Michigan, Akron

Highlights:

Evaluation:

I’ll be the first to admit that I was very surprised when Hicks announced his commitment because UofL had been adamant about looking for quality over quantity. In the past, they had taken guys who they looked at as projects and the majority of them were very obvious reaches. Hicks bucks that trend as he has great speed and is very elusive in the open field. I wouldn’t compare him to Tutu Atwell as a prospect but he has a similar build and running style in the open field.

Hicks will likely need some time before we see him on the field but I thought the same thing about Maurice Turner a year ago. Guys with great speed can find their way to the field much more quickly than others. If it takes some time for Hicks to see the field it won’t be surprising if it is as a returner or package player. Jeff Brohm has shown the ability to get a lot of production for different types of receivers. Hicks could be the next in line.