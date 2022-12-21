Saadiq Clements Signs With Louisville Football

SAADIQ CLEMENTS - DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings)

247 Composite: 3-Star .8761

Offers: Purdue, Michigan, FSU, UK, Indiana

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Clements has such a nice frame to work with as he has wide shoulders and a wide chest. He should have absolutely no issue adding abunch of weight and playing defensive end or defensive tackle. With his skill set as an edge rusher in high school, he also has some skills that should translate to college and help him make an impact as a pass rusher. I’m not sure I’ve used the word “twitchy” all that often with a guy this big but Clements is truly twitchy for a guy his size.

It’s pretty tough for freshmen to play on the defensive line so I’m not sure we’ll see Clements push his way into the rotation. However, I think he has a high upside and the potential size he could bring to the group makes it easy to see him being a contributor in a year or two. The question with Clements will be if he can put it all together. As he changes his body he needs to be able to continue to play fast and quick like he shows in his highlights. If he can do so, he could be a big player for Louisville.