Luke Burgess Signs With Louisville Football

LUKE BURGESS - OFFENSIVE TACKLE

ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings)

247 Composite: 3-Star .8867

Offers: FSU, UNC, Iowa, Oregon, UK, Miami, Purdue, Michigan State, Tennessee

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Burgess fits the theme of this class as he is a tall and long prospect who has worked hard to add weight over the last year. At 6-8/290, Burgess has a prototype build for a tackle and he has shown good movement skills at tackle as well as a defensive end for his high school. Burgess doesn’t show that mean streak that you like to see with linemen but he does finish his blocks well and sustains his blocks down the field.

The only thing that I could see holding Burgess back is his body. He has a slender frame that he has worked on but he will need more time to build muscle. I do think that his length should help him in Jeff Brohm’s system as pass blocking will be key and the run-blocking scheme isn’t as tough to block in as the zone scheme we’ve been used to.