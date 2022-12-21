Micah Carter Signs With Louisville Football

MICAH CARTER - EDGE

ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings)

247 Composite: 3-Star .8853

Offers: Purdue, UK, Cincy, Michigan State, Missouri, Boston College, Arizona State, WVU, Georgia Tech

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Louisville is getting a player with a great frame to build on and a game that has great potential. Carter is a very long athlete who is at his best as a stand-up rusher off the edge. He can use his long strides to beat blockers and he closes well down the line as a run defender. He doesn’t have many pass-rushing moves at his disposal but he does use his long arms well to give himself space to operate.

Carter has a lot of rawness to his game but I think that he will work into his body once he adds some bulk. I could see him getting up to 285+ pounds which would likely end with him playing defensive end. Carter also needs to get some experience beating blockers at the point of attack but that should come with more practice and competition.