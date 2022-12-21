William Fowles Signs With Louisville Football

WILLIAM FOWLES - WIDE RECEIVER

ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings)

247 Composite: 3-star .8843

Offers: Miami, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Maryland

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Fowles is a long and athletic outside receiver who can do a bit of everything. I think he is at his best as a deep ball receiver but he has shown the ability to take a quick slant for a long run as well. Fowles is a legit 6-3 and he can go up and make contested catches in traffic. Fowles also shows the ability to make catches with his hands away from his body as well as basket catches down the field. There’s not a lot that he can’t do but it’s always tough to know how it translates to college.

One of the things that came to mind for me watching all of Fowles’ highlights is that he compares to Chris Bell from the 2022 class because he plays with confidence in his abilities. He uses his size and speed so well and I think that is what will help him translate to college.

UofL needs receivers and Jeff Brohm did not shy away from playing young players during his time at Purdue. We will have to see what the staff does in the transfer portal before we know if Fowles will see the field. But, like Bell, it is obvious that he has the foundation and base to build on as an early contributor.