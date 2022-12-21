Stanquan Clark Signs With Louisville Football

STANQUAN CLARK - LINEBACKER

ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings)

247 Composite: 4-star .9004

Offers: Auburn, Florida, Miami, FSU, UK, NC State, Penn State, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Clark is exactly the type of linebacker needed as he is a former safety that has bulked up and learned how to play linebacker over the last two years. Clark runs like a safety and he plays in coverage like a guy who is comfortable in space. What surprised me when I watched his highlights is that he does a good job of sifting through blockers while reading run plays. He uses his hands pretty well to avoid blocks and he knows how to tackle from the inside out as an interior player.

Clark isn’t a long athlete but he does have good size and he should do well in Ron English’s system. He shouldn’t have any problem having space to run and using his athleticism with the defensive line eating up blockers.

Louisville is suddenly in need of inside linebackers after some defections to the transfer portal. That could lead to Clark getting on the field earlier than expected. We will have to wait to see how the new staff handles redshirts, but the previous staff finally came around to playing young guys enough to get them real game experience even if they were going to redshirt. That could happen with Clark.