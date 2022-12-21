Madden Sanker Signs With Louisville Football

MADDEN SANKER - OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings)

247 Composite: 4-star .9323

Offers: Georgia, Michigan State, Arkansas, Miami, Purdue, Oregon, Ole Miss

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Sanker is the definition of a “mauler”. He plays with a mean streak meant to embarrass whoever is lined up against him and he usually succeeds in doing so. Sanker gets a lot of pancake blocks down the field by pure effort and I think he will be a very high-level run blocker at the college level.

I also like how aggressive Sanker is as a pass-blocker. He played a lot of left tackle in high school and his highlights show him being the aggressor in pass protection as opposed to “catching” pass rushers. While I see him as a guard in college, he has the footwork that you like to see when taking on edge rushers. To me, Sanker is a guy who has a very good foundation to build on from a coaching standpoint.

Louisville fixed their numbers issue on the offensive line over the last few years but during some blowouts this year, we didn’t see some of the younger guys that joined the program recently. With the loss of Luke Kandra, there could be an opportunity for Sanker to see the field early.

