Louisville falls to Lipscomb, 75-67

Poor defense and some costly late turnovers doomed Louisville as the Cardinals saw their two-game winning streak snapped with a 75-67 loss to Lipscomb Tuesday night inside the KFC Yum Center.

El Ellis led the Cardinals with 24 points, while Sydney Curry added 12 points to go along with a team-high seven rebounds. U of L now sits at 2-10 with only Kentucky and the ACC slate sitting in front of them.

Despite facing a much smaller frontcourt, U of L was out-rebounded by Lipscomb by a final tally of 40-26. The Bisons were led by Kentucky native Derrin Boyd, who finished with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field.

Outside of the rebounding, there’s no really outrageous stat or occurrence to talk about.

The Cardinals turned the ball over a season-low 10 times (although three in the final 90 seconds were crushing). Lipscomb didn’t shoot the ball at an absurdly high rate (29.6 percent from three and under 50.0 percent from the field overall). And Louisville actually out-scored their guests by 10 from the free-throw line.

Lipscomb was just better than Louisville. They executed their offense to get a ton of easy baskets at the rim, they forced the Cardinals to take some bad shots from the outside, and they were by far the more composed team in the game’s most crucial moments.

It’d be one thing to say this four years ago when the Bisons were a top 50 team on Ken Pom (but still a team Louisville beat). It’s another to say it now when they’re barely in the top 200 and already have losses to South Dakota, Tennessee State and Alabama A&M.

It wasn’t the worst that it’s been this season, but it certainly wasn’t good.

Back to ACC play in 48 hours.