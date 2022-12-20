Mark Ivey, Deion Branch remaining on Louisville football staff

From U of L:

University of Louisville football assistant coach Mark Ivey and Deion Branch will remain on staff, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced Tuesday.

Ivey, a four-year coach for the Cardinals, will continue to be a part of the defensive staff next season, while Branch will resume his role as the Director of Player Development.

The defensive line coach for the last four seasons, Ivey directed a defensive line this season that was one of the most dominant in school history. Mentoring defensive ends Yaya Diaby and Ashton Gillotte, the two combined for 15 sacks this season under Ivey’s direction. The Cardinals went on to tie the school record for sacks in a season with 50.

Serving as the defensive coordinator in Louisville’s win over Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Ivey’s defense limited the Bearcats to 138 yards of total offense in Cards’ 24-7 win.

Named the interim coach for the Cards in the Fenway Bowl, Branch picked up his first career win in the Fenway Bowl, the school’s first bowl victory since 2019.

Prior to that, Branch was hired last January as the team’s Director of Player Development, where he served as a liaison to the student-athletes.