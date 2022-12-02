Louisville will reportedly face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17

Scott Satterfield hasn’t had much luck against one of his school’s major rivals. Maybe he’ll fare better against another.

According to a report from Justin Williams, who covers University of Cincinnati football for The Athletic, Louisville will be taking on the Bearcats in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17.

If true, this will be the first meeting between the two rivals since Teddy Bridgewater led U of L to a dramatic 31-24 win at Nippert Stadium in 2013. That win has kept the Keg of Nails in the Derby City ever since.

Cincinnati leads the all-time series with Louisville, 30-22-1, but the Bearcats got off to a massive head start by winning the first 12 meetings between the two programs, which took place between 1929 and 1969.

UC has spent some time in the national rankings this season, but lost its shot at an American Athletic Conference title when it fell to No. 19 Tulane, 27-24, in the final game of the regular season. That dropped the Bearcats to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the AAC for the season.

The Fenway Bowl is the earliest possible bowl game an ACC team can play in, kicking off on the second day of “bowl season.” The game will kick off inside Fenway Park at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Two old rivals from the Ohio Valley separated by 100 miles traveling to Massachusetts to play a mid-December game at 11 a.m. at a baseball stadium.

You gotta love bowl season.