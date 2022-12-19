Devin Neal Jr. and Myles Slusher Commit to Louisville Football

Jeff Brohm is putting in some serious work to make sure that his defense can pick up where things were left off after the departure of Scott Satterfield. Louisville currently leads the nation in sacks and turnovers gained and finding a way to replicate some of those statistics will be for Brohm in his first year on the job. Adding Devin Neal and Myles Slusher to the fold will go a long way in accomplishing that goal.

Neal is a Lexington native who spent the last three years playing safety and nickelback at Baylor. He brings versatility to Louisville as he can in a few different roles that Ron English deploys in his defense. Neal played deep safety, box safety, and slot corner for Baylor and he made plays in all three roles. He should allow the staff some flexibility to put different guys on the field in different situations.

After a wonderful visit, I am excited to announce that I am committed to the University of Louisville! ⚫️ L’s Up @JeffBrohm @LouisvilleFB pic.twitter.com/LdzkY0RWfu — Devin Neal JR (@DevinNealjr1) December 19, 2022

I’m a really big fan of the way Myles Slusher plays the game. He flies around the field and really goes for it when it comes to making the big play. Slusher played almost exclusively in the slot this year for Arkansas and he had solid results. What’s interesting about Slusher to me is that he plays the game in a similar way to M.J. Griffin. There’s a controlled recklessness to how he plays and having more of those types of players is always a plus. Louisville lost Tre Clark and Kenderick Duncan from their defensive back rotation and they have already addressed both spots. Jeff Brohm and his staff have had a nice start to this portal cycle.