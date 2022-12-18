Stephen Herron Jr. Commits to Louisville Football

Jeff Brohm got big news today with the addition of Stephen Herron as a grad transfer from Stanford. Herron took an official visit to campus this weekend and quickly pulled the trigger at the end of the visit. Herron will have one year at Louisville after finishing his degree at Stanford and he made the choice to come back to his hometown for one more season.

Herron is a 6-3/240 edge defender that fits the role of the stand-up linebacker/defensive end in Ron English’s system. It’s a similar role as the “Dog” position in Bryan Brown’s defense that we saw Yasir Abdullah star in but it has some minor tweaks from what I’ve seen. Herron should have no problem with the transition as he played the exact role in Stanford’s system.

UofL landing a starter-level player out of the portal at a position where they are losing one of the best players in the history of the program is obviously big for Jeff Brohm. Kam Wilson and Popeye Williams should be able to step up into elevated roles, but depth is always important and competition is a positive. Holding on to the young defensive players who have shown promise is important and adding some vets to fill gaps will be key to helping the defense not fall off next year.