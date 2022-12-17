Louisville volleyball falls to Texas in national title match

The Louisville volleyball team saw its dream of winning the program’s first national championship come to an end with a 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 loss to No. 1 overall seed Texas in Saturday night’s national title match in Omaha.

The Cardinals, the first ACC team to ever advance to the national final, battled back to earn two set points in the third set. Texas then buckled down and won four consecutive points to claim the program’s fourth national championship.

The Longhorns were led by national Player of the Year Logan Eggleston, who had 10 kills in the first set alone and finished with 18 while hitting .341. All-American Claire Chaussee led Louisville with 12 kills.

I can’t thank Dani Busboom Kelly and all the ladies of Cardinal volleyball for another incredible ride this season. This is becoming a nice little holiday tradition.

The hunt for a Louisville team national title outside of men’s basketball continues.