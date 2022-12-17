Louisville tops Florida A&M, 61-55

It wasn’t exactly a work of art, but the Louisville men’s basketball team has its first two-game winning streak in nearly a full calendar year.

The Cardinals looked more like the team we saw for the first nine games of the season as opposed to the one that rolled past Western Kentucky Wednesday night, but they still managed to find a way to leave the KFC Yum Center with a 61-55 win over visiting Florida A&M.

The most encouraging development of the afternoon for Kenny Payne’s team was the play of senior forward Sydney Curry. After hitting double figures in scoring for the first time this season in the win over the Hilltoppers, Curry dominated the much smaller Rattler frontline, finishing with 13 points and 19 rebounds. The rebound total was easily the most for a U of L player this season.

El Ellis turned in another solid offensive performance with 13 points and seven rebounds, but he was once again a bit too loose with the basketball, turning it over five times for a second straight game.

After finishing with 13 turnovers and 17 assists against WKU, the Cards had a whopping 22 turnovers and just nine assists Saturday afternoon.

A win is a win, but I’m not sure today’s performance would have beaten any other team on Louisville’s 2022-23 schedule. Still, this group needs any confidence boost it can get, and seeing itself on the victory side of the column for the second straight game will hopefully provide that.