Jawhar Jordan, Monty Montgomery named Fenway Bowl MVPs

Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan and linebacker Monty Montgomery have been named the offensive and defensive MVPs, respectively, of the 2022 Fenway Bowl.

Jordan rushed just nine times for 115 yards and two touchdowns, good for an average of 12.8 yards per carry. He and backfield mate Maurice Turner, who carried 31 times for 160 yards, made this the first bowl game in Louisville history where multiple Cardinal backs have eclipsed the 100-yard mark.

Montgomery helped pace a Cardinal defense that was dominant all afternoon long. He forced a fumble, his fourth of the season, and recorded one of Louisville’s seven sacks in the game. Overall, the U of L defense limited Cincinnati to just 83 yards passing and only 44 yards on the ground.

You could have given the defensive award to any number of guys, but Monty is certainly a deserving recipient. Congrats to both guys on the honor.