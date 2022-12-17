Twitter Reactions: Louisville tops Cincinnati in Fenway Bowl

Tweetcap style.
Big W in Boston! Proud of our guys on being the Fenway Bowl Champions! Congrats to @deionbranch84 for leading the team to victory!#GoCards https://t.co/qNBiqOnTVa— Jeff Brohm (@JeffBrohm) December 17, 2022
That little bit at the very end that you gotta listen hard for. Say that louder. https://t.co/AQUSlnMC88— Gabe Duverge (@GabeDuverge) December 17, 2022
This is an all-time scoreboard point pic.twitter.com/inosnsZ5hy— Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) December 17, 2022
Louisville interim head coach Deion Branch gets a bath as the Cardinals beat Cincinnati 24-7 in the Fenway Bowl to keep the Keg of Nails. This is a special moment for the beloved New England Patriot and former UofL player to come back to Massachusetts and get this win. pic.twitter.com/Uxp421FhSu— Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) December 17, 2022
A special moment for Deion Branch. pic.twitter.com/jRXosvgVrg— Dominique Yates (@RealDYates) December 17, 2022
Not a bad seat in @fenwaypark , but I’m pretty sure I got the best one in the house. #GoCards | @FenwayBowl pic.twitter.com/wk7mg16fkV— Josh Heird (@joshheird) December 17, 2022
Babe wake up the Keg of Nails is on the line at the first-ever third-annual Wasabi Fenway Bowl in which one team took the coach the other team was trying to fire and now they're sharing a sideline in an empty near-freezing MLB stadium and the titular wasabi is not the sauce— Jason Kirk https://linktr.ee/jasonkirk (@thejasonkirk) December 17, 2022
Postgame coverage for the Fenway Bowl continued online after the game went off the air. Here are interviews with Deion Branch, Offensive MVP Jawhar Jordan and Defensive MVP Monty Montgomery. pic.twitter.com/sQ4fYFCJJX— Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) December 17, 2022
Two happy guys at Fenway Park pic.twitter.com/o8ZsjqWyg4— Jody Demling (@jdemling) December 17, 2022
That Wasabi Fenway Bowl Champ mood. pic.twitter.com/8WRh0V2f0p— Wasabi Fenway Bowl (@FenwayBowl) December 17, 2022
Now….. That’s how I wanted to go out❤️ Proud of everyone who bought in to get this dub! The keg is staying where it belongs— Caleb Chandler (@DatBoyCC) December 17, 2022
“A true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.” pic.twitter.com/b2K1xsGSA4— Francis Sherman (@Francis2Sherman) December 17, 2022
Louisville DL Coach Mark Ivey pic.twitter.com/AOthWW6t8D— @ (@FTBeard7) December 17, 2022
Dear University of Cincinnati, Thank you.— Rick Kueber (@rickkueber) December 17, 2022
Let the celebration begin. pic.twitter.com/cLYGXXIA2D— Wasabi Fenway Bowl (@FenwayBowl) December 17, 2022
A great photo here from Winslow Townson of the Associated Press. Deion Branch lifts the Fenway Bowl trophy. pic.twitter.com/wzZcwNSxXI— Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) December 17, 2022
Mission accomplished. https://t.co/eGo8NtSbMn— Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) December 17, 2022
Louisville leads the nation with six wins over teams that have at least seven wins.— Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) December 17, 2022
Video from inside the locker room. Deion Branch speaking to the team and Mark Ivey doing the victory cheer “one more time”. pic.twitter.com/f3BK5vXJzE— Keith Wynne (@Keith_Wynne) December 17, 2022
Absolute domination— State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) December 17, 2022
Satterfield left for a team that was out-gained by his former team 419 - 138
Then had his former players chant “f Satterfield” afterward. pic.twitter.com/RiZOLiy1O5
Louisville interim HC Deion Branch on getting a Gatorade bath: "It wasn't good. My hair is done. ... My hair smells like Gatorade. That's not a good thing. ... I think the joy from the players, that's the important thing."— Alexis Cubit (@Alexis_Cubit) December 17, 2022
Go cards ‼️ I forever love the support given my 5 years here‼️ L1C4 forever— Adonis Boone (@dondeezy74) December 17, 2022
It ain't going anywhere!!!— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) December 17, 2022
Make it 3 straight wins over Cincinnati!#GoCards pic.twitter.com/buwcU2wLmY
