Louisville-Florida A&M preview

Louisville Cardinals (1-9, 0-2) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6)

Game Time: 2 p.m.

Location: KFC Yum Center: Louisville, Ky.

Television: Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports South in Louisville)

Announcers: Tom Werme (play-by-play) and Brian Oliver (analysis)

Favorite:

Series: First meeting

Projected Starting Lineups:

Louisville

G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.)

G/F Mike James (6-5, 215, R-Fr.)

F Jae’Lyn Withers (6-9, 220, R-Jr.)

F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-10, 250, So.)

F Sydney Curry (6-8, 270, Sr.)

Florida A&M

G Byron Smith (6-2, 185, Jr.)

G Jordan Tillmon (6-2, 180, Jr.)

G Hantz Louis-Jeune (6-6, 180, Jr.)

F Jaylen Bates (6-7, 215, Jr.)

F Chase Barrs (6-9, 210, Sr.)

Statistics:

Relevant Videos:

Florida A&M’s Season to Date:

About Florida A&M:

Louisville will look to win both its second consecutive game and its second game of the season against a Florida A&M squad that has yet to taste victory over a Division-I opponent.

The Rattlers rank dead last out of all 363 Division-I teams in adjusted offensive efficiency and are just No. 306 on the defensive end. They’ve played five power conference opponents already — Oregon, Georgia, Oregon State, Miami and Florida — losing those five games by an average of 28 points per contest.

FAMU does not have a single player averaging double figures in scoring, but has four averaging between 8.8 and 9.1. Junior Jaylen Bates has been the team’s most consistent performer thus far, leading the squad in both points (9.1 ppg) and rebounding (7.1 apg).

Put simply, this is the worst opponent on Louisville’s 2022-23 schedule, and the Cardinals need to take care of business if they don’t want to lose the momentum that was generated by Wednesday’s upset of Western Kentucky.

Notable:

—Louisville is looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Dec. 29, 2021 through Jan. 5, 2022.

—Louisville has a 51-17 record in the month of December over the last nine years.

—Louisville is 218-13 over the last 20 seasons and 15-1 over the last three when scoring 80 points or more.

—Louisville is 14-0 over the past 10 seasons when limiting opponents to no more than one three-point field goal.

—Since 2004, Louisville is 128-0 when leading by more than 10 points at halftime.

—Louisville has won 162 consecutive games when holding an opponent under 50 points.

—Louisville has won 157 consecutive games when scoring at least 85 points in regulation.

Ken Pomeroy Prediction: Louisville 73, Florida A&M 57