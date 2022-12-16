Louisville favored over Cincinnati by 2 in Fenway Bowl

A rivalry will be renewed on Saturday when the Louisville Cardinals square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 11 a.m. in the Fenway Bowl.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is a 2-point favorite to win and retain the Keg of Nails trophy, which they’ve held since 20212. The Cardinals are 7-5 against the spread so far this season, but 5-2 straight up as a favorite.

Cincinnati leads the all-time series with Louisville 30-22-1, but Louisville won the last two meetings before bolting for the ACC in 2014.

The Cards and Bearcats are meeting for the first time since a 31-24 U of L win in overtime during the final game of the 2013 season. Louisville and Cincinnati played every year from 1996-2013 as members of Conference USA, the Big East and one season in the American Athletic Conference.

Cincinnati enters the postseason at 9-3 and looking to reach 10 wins in a season for the fourth time in five years.