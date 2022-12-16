How to watch Louisville vs. Cincinnati in 2022 Fenway Bowl

An old rivalry will be renewed on Saturday when the Louisville Cardinals square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 11 a.m. in the Fenway Bowl.

ESPN has the television coverage, with Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), and Kelsey Riggs (sideline) on the call.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is a 2-point favorite to win and retain the Keg of Nails trophy, which they’ve held since 20212. The Cardinals are 7-5 against the spread so far this season, but 5-2 straight up as a favorite.

Cincinnati leads the all-time series with Louisville 30-22-1, but Louisville won the last two meetings before bolting for the ACC in 2014.

The Cards and Bearcats are meeting for the first time since a 31-24 U of L win in overtime during the final game of the 2013 season. Louisville and Cincinnati played every year from 1996-2013 as members of Conference USA, the Big East and one season in the American Athletic Conference.