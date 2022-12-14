Louisville Defeats Bellarmine 73-43

Louisville traveled a whopping six miles away from the Yum Center for an away game against Bellarmine tonight. With the smell of German roasted nuts in the air the Cards handled business against the Knights.

The halftime lead was 34-8. To Bellarmine’s credit the second half score was just 40-35 in favor of the Cards. In the end Louisville just had too many weapons for the other team to overcome.

Hailey Van Lith led Louisville in scoring with 19 in 31 minutes of play. She also had 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Chrislyn Carr had a hot start and finished with 13 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals. Josie Williams came off the bench to have a solid game with 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Next up the Cards travel a little farther for an away game up in Pittsburgh. The game is Sunday the 18th at 2PM and can be seen on the ACC Network.