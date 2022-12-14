Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky Join the in-game discussion as Louisville looks to avoid an 0-10 start with a win over visiting Western Kentucky. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Dec 14, 2022, 8:45pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Maybe these games have all just been starting too early? Fingers crossed. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Seedy K’s GameCap: Western Kentucky Louisville snaps losing streak with 94-83 win over Western Kentucky Louisville Defeats Bellarmine 73-43 Louisville-Western Kentucky preview: ‘Tops seek first back-to-back wins over Cards since 1949 Opponent Breakdown: Cincinnati Bearcats Offense Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Loading comments...
