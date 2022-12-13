Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (football): Louisville by 1.

—NET Rankings Update: No. 360.

—The U of L football team has arrived safely in Boston for its Fenway Bowl game on Saturday. The mingling with the Cincinnati team should be interesting.

—Western Kentucky QB Austin Reed, who was widely rumored to be transferring to Louisville, announced Tuesday afternoon that he’s instead headed back for another season with the Hilltoppers.

—Perhaps related: Ryan Walters, and not Tyson Helton, was named the new head coach at Purdue Tuesday morning.

—This video is awesome.

—Louisville-Pitt will be the late match Thursday night on ESPN. The Cards and Panthers will get underway 30 minutes after the conclusion of Texas-San Diego, which is set to begin at 7 p.m. You’d think it’d make sense for the two East Coast schools to play the early match, but alas.

Gonna be a couple of late nights in a row for Cardinal fans with the 9 p.m. tip against Western Kentucky on Wednesday.

—This story from The Athletic detailing what happens inside a Mike Leach quarterback meeting is one of my favorite reads of the past few years. May The Pirate rest in peace.

—The latest episode of the From the Pink Seats podcast is here.

—Next up for Richard and the Lobos is pops and the Iona Gaels on Sunday.

New Mexico now 10-0 for first time in a decade. Lobos one of seven unbeatens left.



Richard Pitino brought Jamal Mashburn Jr. with him from Minnesota, also added Jaelen House last year.



Portal additions of Morris Udeze from Wichita State and Josiah Allick from KC have been huge. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 13, 2022

—Star NC State WR Devin Carter has entered the transfer portal.

—Kenny Payne has offered class of 2024 4-star PF Ryan Jones from Florida.

—Louisville men’s basketball is set to embark on a “Week of Giving” with three separate community-focused initiatives in conjunction with three straight home games between Dec. 14-20 as the holiday season approaches.

The first event will be the Kroger Food Drive benefiting the UofL campus community at Wednesday’s home game against Western Kentucky at 9 p.m. ET. In a partnership between Kroger and the Commonwealth Credit Union Cardinal Cupboard, on-site staff will collect non-perishable food items and hygiene products at all entrances of the KFC Yum! Center. The “Week of Giving” continues Saturday against Florida A&M at 2 p.m. with the 12th annual Kyle’s Korner Toy Drive led by former Cardinal star Kyle Kuric. New or lightly used toys will be collected at entrances, with donations split between Home of the Innocents and those impacted by the flooding in eastern Kentucky earlier this year. The collection is in association with Kyle’s Korner for Kids, the community outreach established in 2011 by the former Cardinal Kuric while a UofL student. Kuric, who has been playing professional basketball for nine seasons and is currently with FC Barcelona in Spain, helped the Cardinals reach the 2012 Final Four (later vacated) as a senior. The week-long community campaign comes to a close with a Winter Clothing Drive against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Cardinals and the KFC Yum! Center will come together to collect winter clothes at the arena entrances and donate to local community members in need.

—Purdue co-defensive coordinator and D-line coach Mark Hagen will join Jeff Brohm’s Louisville staff after the Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl vs. LSU. Hagen has a reputation for being a big time recruiter.

—Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been suspended without pay after being arrested and charged with domestic assault early Monday morning. The seventh-ranked Longhorns eeked out an overtime win over Rice without Beard on Monday night.

—The Action Network names its All-Americans.

—Good on Nelson Agholor.

Shoutout to Nelson Agholor. It looked like he noticed DeVante Parker was concussed and tried to get the play stopped. Great teammate. pic.twitter.com/uKuCFX7ktn — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 13, 2022

—Louisville baseball has named Tate Kuehner, Logan Beard, Isaac Humphrey and Jack Payton as its four captains for the 2023 season.

—Ohio State safety, and Bowling Green native, Jantzen Dunn has entered the transfer portal.

—Dorian Jones, a presumed starter at linebacker next season for Louisville, has entered the transfer portal. He’s expected to follow Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati.

We’ll always have the CCBM locker room dance, Dorian.

—Adam Rittenberg of ESPN writes about 10 things we learned from the latest spin of the college football coaching carousel, where he says Louisville was one of the biggest winners.

Louisville a winner in the coaching cycle Scott Satterfield is a good coach who ultimately wasn’t a great fit at Louisville. There are plenty of examples similar to him, including Sonny Dykes, who didn’t click at Cal but has led TCU to its first CFP appearance. Perhaps Satterfield will have a similar impact at Cincinnati, although my concern is that the job seems too similar to the one he left at Louisville. Either way, Satterfield’s departure allowed Louisville to hire the man many wanted to get the job when Satterfield arrived: Jeff Brohm. After leading Purdue to its first Big Ten championship game appearance, Brohm decided to head home. Most coaches wouldn’t entertain leaving the Big Ten or the SEC for a job in the ACC, Big 12 or Pac-12, but Brohm is different. His connection to Louisville is different. He’s the biggest star from the most decorated football family in the city and at the university. Brohm is back where he belongs. There are no guarantees with coaching hires, and sometimes going home brings more problems than leaving for a new destination. But Brohm could make a similar impact at Louisville as his own coach there, Howard Schnellenberger. Before the Big Ten championship game, Brohm told me about the confidence Schnellenberger would instill in him and his Louisville teammates. “He was the best in getting his team to think that they’re way better than they are,” Brohm said. “Sometimes he would say the outlandish things like, ‘We’re on a collision course for the national championship. The only variable is time.’ Sometimes he’d say when we lost, ‘Hey, we were going to win, but the clock just ran out.’ That’s the one thing I remembered. Because of our head coach, we believed we could beat anybody, even though we probably had no chance in a few of those games.” Brohm should restore a similar swagger at Louisville. He’s an aggressive coach who runs a fun offense and should get the team closer to championship contention.

—Former Purdue RB commit Keyjuan Brown will visit Louisville this weekend.

—Former Baylor safety Devin Neal will also visit U of L this weekend. Neal played in 11 games this past season and had 41 tackles and two interceptions.

—Jeff Walz is the best.

I shot this moment of @CoachJeffWalz during yesterday’s game.



All I could see were his clenched fists and head shaking, visibly irritated. But at the end you see @chrislyncarr bust out in laughter and Walz encouraging her.



THIS is good coaching. pic.twitter.com/igqA60gFt5 — Michael Corrigan (@M_Corrigan22) December 12, 2022

His players, current and former, agree.

Best to do it❤️ learn so much from him & makes me better every day! https://t.co/xk9zHhnkwI — Chrislyn (@chrislyncarr) December 12, 2022

That’s why @CoachJeffWalz is ELITE! AND THIS IS WHY YOU COME TO LOUISVILLE WALZ WILL NEVER LET YOU SETTLE AND ALWAYS MAKE YOU LAUGH ♥️L’S UP .. WORK IS WORK ♥️ https://t.co/9pYSwxIaD3 — J Pineda & (@CoachJPineda24) December 12, 2022

It’s not for everyone, and that’s ok! Didn’t think I could handle it, wanted to take the easy way out… but, IM BETTER FOR IT - I owe so much to this man and this program! @CoachJeffWalz https://t.co/PRnxVuvWS5 — Becky Burke (@beckyburke11) December 12, 2022

—Former U of L women’s basketball guard Payton Verhulst has picked Oklahoma as her transfer destination.

—Former U of L defensive tackle Henry Bryant has committed to Georgia State.

—Fellow Cardinal DL transfer Caleb Banks is headed to Florida.

—Time flies.

20 years ago I was on the sideline for the first high school basketball game broadcasted on @espn, which featured 17-year-old @KingJames (look at the hair I had.)



Last night I was fortunate enough to be in the booth for a high school matchup with his children playing. pic.twitter.com/eKpKVH4S0Y — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) December 13, 2022

—Snoop Dogg and Master P are both joining the board of directors at a Louisville nonprofit.

—Louisville Report breaks down the game of Purdue flip Saadiq Clements.

—ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranks all 36 of the College Football Playoff teams to date.

—Josh Heird continues to try and keep Louisville ahead of the curve when it comes to NIL.

#CardNation - you have constantly supported our programs!! Now, your support and collaboration with our student-athletes through their Name, Image and Likeness will continue to help all of our programs compete at an elite level.

https://t.co/Z6jqXK1kizhttps://t.co/4Exd3dxy0m pic.twitter.com/Us6tfS2tz1 — Josh Heird (@joshheird) December 13, 2022

—Luke Burgess’ first meeting with Jeff Brohm seems to have gone well.

—Tre Tucker, Cincinnati’s second-leading receiver this season, has opted out of the Fenway Bowl.

—Game Theory, which is an NBA podcast, focuses on Louisville during its “tank watch” segment. That’s how you know things are going great.

Sam Vecenie did not mince words at the end of the segment.

Sam is a level-headed dude who might watch more basketball than anyone on the planet. He’s not just saying this to say it. pic.twitter.com/qGdbeCwDzS — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) December 13, 2022

—After a successful hang with Jeff Brohm in Cali last weekend, Pierce Clarkson will be back in Louisville for a visit this weekend.

—Protect Brooke Brohm at all costs.

—Here’s the letter Scott Satterfield sent to Josh Heird to announce his resignation.

Per @CoachSattUC resignation letter obtained via Open Records Request, Satterfield notified @GoCards he was leaving at 11:30 Sunday night. The news of his exit did not break until the following morning. @840WHAS @790Louisville pic.twitter.com/V9gzmEMMUU — Will Clark (@WClark840WHAS) December 12, 2022

—Louisville DB commitment Rayquan Adkins and WR commit William Fowles have both confirmed that they’ll be visiting U of L this weekend.

—Clemson’s Myles Murphy is skipping the Orange Bowl to focus on the NFL draft.

—Former Louisville target Marcus Dumervil is transferring from LSU.

—The crowd at the Yum Center on Saturday was the largest of any of the four regional finals.

Not surprising that @LouisvilleVB led in attendance for the four Elite 8 games on Saturday! Here's the attendance for each site. Really hope we can play at Freedom Hall or the Yum next season!



Louisville -- 8,749

Wisconsin -- 7,229

Texas -- 5,344

Stanford -- 3,309 — Keith Geswein (Guess-wine) (@KeithGeswein) December 13, 2022

—”Both presidents” at U of L are excited to work with Jeff Brohm.

—Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic likes WKU over Louisville by nine tomorrow night.

—Cincinnati’s Fansided site predicts a 2-point win for the Bearcats on Saturday.

—USA gymnastics is coming to Louisville in late February.

—Seeing all the Jeff Brohm well wishes from Purdue supporters the last few days has been very refreshing and also pretty encouraging for the future.

Thank you ⁦@JeffBrohm⁩ for all you’ve done for ⁦@BoilerFootball⁩ & for our family! The memories you helped make surrounding ⁦@theTylerTrent⁩ we will cherish for a lifetime! Best wishes to you & your family in the next season of your life! pic.twitter.com/rD4YYqpFoH — Kelly Crull Trent (@Kat9798) December 8, 2022

—Cardinal Authority compares the Louisville and Cincinnati depth charts for Saturday.

—The Louisville women’s basketball team will play Bellarmine inside Freedom Hall on Wednesday night, which is cool.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show returns this afternoon from 3-6 on 1450/96.1 The Big X. You can stream the show here or via the TuneIn app.