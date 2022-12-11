Saadiq Clements Flips From Purdue to Louisville

Jeff Brohm has made it a point to recruit Louisville and the state of Kentucky during his time at Purdue and he has now flipped two commits to follow him to UofL. Saadiq Clements is a 3-star defensive line prospect from Henderson, Kentucky. He committed to Purdue while holding offers from Michigan, Florida State, UK, and Indiana.

Clements is a 6-4/265 edge player who plays with his hand on the ground and standing up as a pass rusher. He is similar to Micah Carter in the role that he plays for this high school team but his body is a bit different. While Carter is long and lean, Clements has some bulk to his torso that will fill out and likely land him as a down lineman in Ron English’s defense. However, He is very quick and agile for his size and I think he has some potential to be a steal for UofL.

Louisville added a good amount of defensive linemen under the previous staff but some of the younger guys have not been able to break into the rotation. Jeff Brohm and his staff working to add more bodies to the mix is an obvious positive but the specific style of player they are getting should be welcome to the defensive line room.