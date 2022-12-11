Louisville Defeats UK 86-72

After losing several games this season against quality competition the question remained if the Cards could put together two good halves against a good team. Today they certainly didn’t play a perfect game but there was definitely evidence of improvement in that area. In the fourth quarter Louisville was up 20 on the Cats with five minutes to go. Kentucky started to get a little momentum and cut the lead to 13 points but instead of folding the Cards held the line. They did rush and take some ill-advised shots down the stretch so there is still room for improvement, but it also seemed like they were developing some of the chemistry necessary to turn things around this season.

Associate Coach Shay Robinson had today’s scout and he spoke with Nick Curran after the game. “It was intense. It was emotional. That’s what you get when you talk about a rivalry you can throw the records out the window, you can throw stats out the window. It’s about who wants to come in and compete for 40.... who can lock in and stay connected together for the most amount of time and we were able to do that today.”

He said, “It’s going to be a game of runs. Our response hasn’t been mature earlier in the season but it was great to see us grow today.”

He also praised the play of Liz Dixon. “I proud of Liz. She’s been in the gym and working. I think it’s a game where she learned to trust herself.... We needed it.” He said of Morgan Jones, “Mo is growing. It’s been a transition for her just from a standpoint of continuing to learn the game and decision making. She did a great job 85-90% of the game. It’s those moments—not just her but as a team—we lose focus.” On freshman Nyla Harris he laughed, “Nyla is straight energy. We talk to her all the time we just need the energy to be disciplined.”

The Cards won today despite going 1-15 on 3 pointers (6.7%). Despite not having a great shooting day Hailey Van Lith led all scorers with 21 (13-15 from the free throw line). Liz Dixon had 16 points and 3 rebounds, and 2 assists. Morgan Jones had 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 blocked shots.

These quotes from Coach Walz by @Alexis_Cubit of the CJ pic.twitter.com/cETXTnD6sG — Rachel (@snicklefritz35) December 11, 2022

Next up the Cards play an “away” game in Freedom Hall against Bellarmine. The game is at 6:30 on Wednesday and can be seen on ESPN+.