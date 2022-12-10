Louisville blown out (again) by FSU, 75-53

Heading into this game the Cardinals and the Seminoles were a combined 1-17 on the year. So the good news was that one of two teams had to win today. Unfortunately, that team wasn’t the one we were rooting for.

Louisville lost a game by at least 15 points for the sixth consecutive time, a new school record, and now sit alone with Cal as the last winless teams in the country. Louisville’s now nine-game losing streak also sets a new ACC record for longest losing streak in ACC history.

We knew going into this game that it was going to be ugly, but as Kenny Payne mentioned the other day, they apparently hadn’t hit rock bottom yet. I would say getting blown out by an obviously bad 1-9 FSU squad would be the new rock bottom. But who knows? It could probably get worse.

We saw the team lose five turnovers in the first half before hitting the 12-minute mark. We saw Kenny Payne inexplicably play his son, Zan Payne, instead of subbing in Hercy Miller and Kamari Lands, a move that alarmed many fans. After 20 minutes of disgusting and rather un-notable basketball, the Cards trailed 36-24 at the half.

The highlight of the first half was probably the non-basketball-related news we received that St. X defensive lineman and #1 overall player in the state, Micah Carter, flipped his commitment from Purdue to Louisville.

The second half started slow but the Cards were able to tighten things up a little before proceeding to get boat raced once again. I don’t really know what to point out individually that was Louisville’s ultimate downfall today.

All of the above?

The transition turnovers were as apparent as ever, the effort level was abysmal again (though I’ll give a nod to Fabio Basili for actually trying), the defense was lazy, the offense was in creative.

The Cards would finish the game with 16(!) turnovers, 20/57 (35%) from the field, and yielded FSU 36 points in the paint.

And this was all against an obviously very bad Florida State squad. The problem is that UofL was just THAT much worse. Like 20+ points worse than a 1-9 team. Just an unbelievable thing to have to type.

Where do the Cards go from here? Well the “Race to One Win” is still on with Cal, who plays butler at 5PM today. The Cards will play WKU next Wednesday night before getting their best, and potentially only chance, at a win versus Florida A&M on Saturday, December 17th.

Should be interesting to see what Kenny Payne has to say about the latest embarrassing blow out. I guess.

Let’s see what Twitter had to say:

Might be one of the 10 (or 5) worst ACC teams Louisville has played since joining the conference, and they just lost by 22. I don’t even know what you say about that.



Off to the Yum Center for a palate cleanse. — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) December 10, 2022

Louisville Cardinals basketball update pic.twitter.com/kN6h1cjuzq — Chris Thomas (@RealtyNerd) December 10, 2022

Louisville has lost by 1 point during the 88 minutes that Hercy Miller has played this season and lost by 153 points during the 272 minutes he has been on the bench. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) December 10, 2022

Louisville loses 75-53 at Florida State, becoming the first team in ACC history to start a season 0-9, surpassing Virginia’s 0-8 start in 1960-61.



This is the Cards’ sixth straight loss to the Seminoles and their largest margin of defeat in the 51-game series. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) December 10, 2022