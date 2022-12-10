Micah Carter Flips From Purdue to Louisville

Jeff Brohm landed his first recruit today with Micha Carter announcing that he will be staying home to join the Louisville recruiting class after the coaching change. Carter is a three-star edge prospect from St. Xavier and he is the first local prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He holds offers from West Virginia, UK, Boston College, Arizona State, and others.

Carter is a prototype edge player at 6-5/260 and he has the versatility to play defensive end or as a stand-up pass rusher. After going down with an injury, Carter’s recruitment cooled off a bit before his senior season. He was able to play this season and show that he is still a talented player with a great frame.

Louisville's previous staff wanted to add length to the defense and I think that Jeff Brohm will look to do the same. The versatility that Carter has will also be welcome in the ACC where teams like to spread the field and throw the ball around.

It’s still early in the Brohm era, but I think we will likely see things move pretty quickly with the 2023 class. Brohm is visiting the Bosco kids tonight and he will likely have a better idea of where they quartet stands after their game. Once he has an idea of what coaches will join him, we could see more Purdue commits flip to Louisville. Four-star defensive tackle, Kendrick Gilbert, is the highest-rated of that group.