Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 13

While we didn’t get the result we wanted this past Saturday, the good news is that there’s still football to be played! With nothing left but conference championships and the Army-Navy game, the Bowl Season’s slate is almost set.
Unfortunately, Louisville’s road loss at UK caused them to lose their CFP ranking. The Cardinals also found themselves outside of the composite computer rankings’ Top-25 again, most notably #39 in SP+ and #25 in FPI.:
Champ Week Composite Ratings!— Nate Manzo (@cfbNate) November 29, 2022
Welcome to the Green Kids Club, TCU
Utah and Kansas State looking formidable
SP+ by @ESPN_BillC
FEI by @bcfremeau
Beta_Rank by @beta_rank_fb
FPI by the ESPN Analytics Team
KFord Ratings by @KFordRatings
CFB Winning Edge by @CFBWinningEdge pic.twitter.com/Wn2kPDfi7s
And while Conference championships and the final CFP rankings are really the only thing that stand in the way of bowl games being set in stone, there still seems to be an awful lot of uncertainty going into this weekend:
ESPN:
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. Cincinnati
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. SMU
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN
Action Network (Brett McMurphy):
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl – Louisville vs. Florida
Protective Life Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama
Dec. 27, Time TBD, ESPN
CBS (Jerry Palm):
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Oregon State
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl – Louisville vs. Memphis State
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Dec. 23, 6:30PM., ESPN
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Louisville vs. Wisconsin
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Dec. 29, 2:00PM, ESPN
Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Louisville vs. Cincinnati
Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
Dec. 17, 11:00AM, ESPN
Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Louisville vs. Houston
Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
Dec. 17, 11:00AM, ESPN
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl – SMU
Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas
Dec. 27, Time TBD, ESPN
Tally: Sun Bowl (5), Fenway (2), Military (2), First Responder (1), Pinstripe (1), Gasparilla (1), Birmingham (1)
For the second week in a row the Sun Bowl* leads the pack with 5 predictions. That’s probably the best bowl game Louisville can get an invite to at this point. If not Sun Bowl, then the Cards likely find themselves playing an AAC opponent in a not so warm location.
*Fun fact: did you know the Sun Bowl is one of the oldest bowls in the rotation, having been founded in 1935, the same year as the Orange Bowl and Sugar Bowl? Neato!
I’ve had a lovely time following these bowl projections with you all. Unless something crazy happens this weekend, we’ll likely have our bowl destination early next week. See you next year, folks.
