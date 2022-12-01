Louisville Releases 2023 Baseball Schedule

If you have been following along on Twitter over the last few weeks, most of the schedule has not been a secret as other schools released their schedules well ahead of Louisville, but now it is official. And this 2023 slate is loaded.

The Cards will play 21 games against teams that participated in the NCAA Tournament in 2022, four of which are against teams that played in the College World Series.

The schedule includes of out-of-conference rivalry games against Kentucky (twice) and Vandy, as well as other in-state foes like EKU, WKU, NKU, Bellarmine, and Morehead State. The annual games against Indiana and Cincinnati will also be played in 2023.

Take a look at the schedule in it’s entirety here:

Louisville will kickoff the season hosting the Bison from Bucknell in a three game series beginning February 17th.

Of the 55 games on the schedule, 34 of them will be played at Jim Patterson Stadium, 18 on the road, and three neutral site games.

After playing the first eight games at home, Louisville will head to Houston to take on Texas A&M (a revenge game from the Super Regionals in 2022), Rice, and TCU in the Shriners Children’s College Classic. Other teams in the event are Michigan and Texas Tech.

In the conference slate, Dan McDonnell and Co. will host Georgia Tech, Boston College, Wake Forest, Miami, and Florida State. As a spectator, you cannot ask for a better home schedule.

The Cards will hit the road and take on Notre Dame (hopefully the wind doesn’t blow), North Carolina State, Duke, Clemson, and Virginia in ACC play.

Louisville and Kentucky will play their annual home-and-home series with the first game taking place in Louisville on April 11th and the return game to Lexington on April 25th.

In the much anticipated Battle of the Barrel, Vandy will travel up 65 in attempt to dethrone the Cards who have won the two previous meetings. That game is scheduled for May 9th at Jim Patterson Stadium

February 17th cannot get here soon enough.

55-0. Print the shirts.