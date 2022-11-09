 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: Louisville vs. Bellarmine

Join the in-game discussion as Louisville looks to open the Kenny Payne era with a home win over in-city foe Bellarmine.

By Mike Rutherford
The Kenny Payne era is officially upon us. Let’s start it off the right way.

Go Cards.

