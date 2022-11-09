Bowl Projections for Louisville Football After Week 9

WE’RE GOING BOWLING!!!
Being bowl eligible with three games still left on the schedule is not something I think many of us expected to see after the inexplicable loss at Boston College. But here we are! Guaranteed to watch the Cards play around the holidays and with more to still play for this regular season.
Louisville’s win over James Madison, you guessed it, allowed ESPN’s FPI projections for them to improve. Their projected record is still 7-5, but the total wins has creeped up to 7.4 wins. Here’s how FPI projects Louisville’s chances winning each of their remaining games:
#10 Clemson - 23.8% (18.5% last week)
#16 N.C. State - 65.3% (63.5% last week)
#24 Kentucky - 52.25% (49.4% last week)
Winning even one more game will be a challenge with Louisville’s three remaining points all ranked currently. But along with most analytics, the majority of fans have the Cards going 1-2 to finish the season.
Rutherford Show Question of the Day: How does Louisville football finish this season?— Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) November 7, 2022
Louisville also finds itself ranked in the Top 25 of the analytics composite rankings this week:
Week 11 Composite Ratings!— Nate Manzo (@cfbNate) November 8, 2022
Georgia is the new #1!
3-way logjam for 7th!
A wild Louisville appeared!
SP+ by @ESPN_BillC
Beta_Rank by @beta_rank_fb
FPI by the ESPN Analytics Team
KFord Ratings by @KFordRatings
CFB Winning Edge by @CFBWinningEdge pic.twitter.com/O1Rz25ufcj
You may notice a certain team on our remaining schedule is not ranked, however.
As we move closer to bowl season and there are less variables remaining, the bowl projections tend to become easier to…..project. So I won’t be surprised if we start seeing a lot of similar predictions moving forward.
ESPN:
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. Cincinnati
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN
Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Schlabach)
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Dec. 30, Noon, ESPN
Action Network (Brett McMurphy):
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Oregon State
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS
CBS (Jerry Palm):
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Oregon State
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl – Louisville vs. UTSA
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Dec. 23, 6:30PM, ESPN
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Washington
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS
LOSERS WHO DIDN’T PROJECT US TWO WEEKS AGO:
Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Louisville vs. Cincinnati
Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
Dec. 17, 11:00AM, ESPN
Tally: Military Bowl (7), Sun (3), Mayonnaise (1), Fenway (1), Gasparilla (1),
Still holding out hope for New Years in El Paso, but it’s looking more and more likely we’ll be ringing in the new year in sunny Annapolis, Maryland.
