Bowl Projections for Louisville Football After Week 9

WE’RE GOING BOWLING!!!

Being bowl eligible with three games still left on the schedule is not something I think many of us expected to see after the inexplicable loss at Boston College. But here we are! Guaranteed to watch the Cards play around the holidays and with more to still play for this regular season.

Louisville’s win over James Madison, you guessed it, allowed ESPN’s FPI projections for them to improve. Their projected record is still 7-5, but the total wins has creeped up to 7.4 wins. Here’s how FPI projects Louisville’s chances winning each of their remaining games:

#10 Clemson - 23.8% (18.5% last week)

#16 N.C. State - 65.3% (63.5% last week)

#24 Kentucky - 52.25% (49.4% last week)

Winning even one more game will be a challenge with Louisville’s three remaining points all ranked currently. But along with most analytics, the majority of fans have the Cards going 1-2 to finish the season.

Louisville also finds itself ranked in the Top 25 of the analytics composite rankings this week:

Week 11 Composite Ratings!



Georgia is the new #1!

3-way logjam for 7th!

A wild Louisville appeared!



SP+ by @ESPN_BillC

Beta_Rank by @beta_rank_fb

FPI by the ESPN Analytics Team

KFord Ratings by @KFordRatings

CFB Winning Edge by @CFBWinningEdge pic.twitter.com/O1Rz25ufcj — Nate Manzo (@cfbNate) November 8, 2022

You may notice a certain team on our remaining schedule is not ranked, however.

As we move closer to bowl season and there are less variables remaining, the bowl projections tend to become easier to…..project. So I won’t be surprised if we start seeing a lot of similar predictions moving forward.

ESPN:

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. Cincinnati

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Schlabach)

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Dec. 30, Noon, ESPN

Action Network (Brett McMurphy):

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Oregon State

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS

CBS (Jerry Palm):

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Oregon State

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS

The Athletic:

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl – Louisville vs. UTSA

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Dec. 23, 6:30PM, ESPN

USA Today:

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. Tulane

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN

247 Sports:

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Washington

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS

Athlon:

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. East Carolina

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN

Bleacher Report:

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. Central Florida Golden Knights

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN

Pro Football Network:

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. East Carolina

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN

LOSERS WHO DIDN’T PROJECT US TWO WEEKS AGO:

Yahoo!:

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. Tulane

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN

Sporting News:

Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Louisville vs. Cincinnati

Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Dec. 17, 11:00AM, ESPN

College Football News:

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. Tulane

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN

Tally: Military Bowl (7), Sun (3), Mayonnaise (1), Fenway (1), Gasparilla (1),

Still holding out hope for New Years in El Paso, but it’s looking more and more likely we’ll be ringing in the new year in sunny Annapolis, Maryland.