Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (football): Clemson by 7.

—Scott Satterfield confirmed on Tuesday that Malik Cunningham suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand during Saturday’s win over James Madison, but said the injury won’t affect Cunningham’s status for the Clemson game.

—Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic is predicting a narrow, 70-68 Louisville win over Bellarmine tomorrow night.

—Highlights from yesterday’s season-opening win over Cincinnati.

Beating UC will never get old.

—The ACC Digital Network catches you up on the weekend that was in ACC football in two minutes (video).

—Per his Instagram, Kei’Trel Clark has received an invitation to play in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

—Fired Manhattan head coach Steve Masiello is now back working with his old boss Rick Pitino at Iona. The Gaels opened their season Monday night with a 78-50 thrashing of Penn.

—Tiyon Evans ran faster than all but three running backs in the country last weekend.

—If you’re looking to attend Louisville’s bowl game this December/January, you can now fill out a bowl interest form that will keep you updated with the latest on the Cards’ postseason status.

—Travis Branham of 247 Sports updates the statuses of the top 10 uncommitted hoops prospects in the class of 2023, a list that includes top Louisville recruits A.J. Johnson and Isaiah Miranda.

NO. 14 OVERALL: AJ JOHNSON, CG, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ACADEMY Commitment Date: TBD Contenders: Texas, Louisville, LSU, G League Crystal Ball: TBD The recruitment of AJ Johnson, the country’s No. 14 overall recruit, has been constantly evolving and fluid. He scheduled five official visit, but has only made it to two programs so far (LSU and Texas). He still plans to reschedule his visit to Louisville, but the G League is another real option and a serious contender. However, if he goes the college route, Texas is the team for Louisville to beat. Although there is a lot of noise surrounding these two collegiate programs, it should be noted that the G League is the same pathway to the NBA that his close friend, Jalen Green, took and it seems to have worked out fine for him. Either way, I think we will be getting an answer about Johnson’s future sooner than later. ... NO. 30 OVERALL: ISAIAH MIRANDA, C, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ACADEMY Commitment Date: TBD Contenders: Connecticut, Georgetown, Louisville, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, UCLA, USC and Pro Route Crystal Ball: TBD It seems as though Isaiah Miranda is not in any rush to make a decision. He cut his list down to eight schools. But, he’s also Draft eligible and will be gathering NBA feedback to vet that options in the months ahead. He’s taken visits to Georgetown, Louisville and USC and will take more. But, if this decision was made today, my bet would be placed on the Louisville Cardinals.

—This story about a Coppin State men’s basketball assistant allegedly blackmailing and sexually assaulting a player is insanely repulsive.

—Former Cards on opening night:

Samuell Williamson (SMU) started, played 34 minutes and had 11 points and 11 rebounds in a 77-60 win over Texas A&M-Commerce.

Josh Nickelberry (LaSalle) started, played 36 minutes, hit 5-of-9 threes and scored a team-high 22 points in the Explorers’ 81-68 loss to No. 16 Villanova.

Quinn Slazinski (Iona) started, played 32 minutes, and had 16 points and five rebounds in Iona’s 78-50 win over Penn.

Aidan Igiehon (Grand Canyon) came off the bench to play just three minutes and had two rebounds in GCU’s 60-54 comeback win over Montana State.

Gabe Wiznitzer (Ohio) came off the bench and played 15 minutes, had two points, two rebounds and one steal as Ohio lost at the buzzer to Belmont.

Matt Cross was a late scratch because of a toe injury in UMass’ season-opening 94-67 win over Central Connecticut State. Cross was the team’s top performer in their last exhibition game.

Noah Locke starts his season with Providence tonight as they take on Rider.

Dre and Tae Davis get their runs with Seton Hall going tomorrow night against Monmouth.

—U of L volleyball’s Claire Chaussee has been named the ACC Player of the Week.

—Western Kentucky’s new Big Red helmet/visor is incredible.

—Clemson has announced that DE Xavier Thomas, one of the team’s top defensive linemen, will miss the remainder of the season.

—Eric Crawford talks (video) about Lou City’s sustained success over its eight years of existence. The boys in purple will travel to face San Antonio FC in the USL Championship Final Sunday night at 8:30 on ESPN2.

—The Average predictive metric believes Louisville is a top 25 football team at the moment.

Week 11 Composite Ratings!



Georgia is the new #1!

3-way logjam for 7th!

A wild Louisville appeared!



SP+ by @ESPN_BillC

Beta_Rank by @beta_rank_fb

FPI by the ESPN Analytics Team

KFord Ratings by @KFordRatings

CFB Winning Edge by @CFBWinningEdge pic.twitter.com/O1Rz25ufcj — Nate Manzo (@cfbNate) November 8, 2022

—Hailey Van Lith couldn’t have gotten her junior season off to a much better start.

—An already rough run for Kentucky football recruiting got even rougher on Monday when top RB commit Khalifa Keith announced he was re-opening his recruitment.

—It’s already been a tough week for UK for a number of reasons.

—Your Louisville-James Madison advanced box score:

—The Greenville News highlights (video) the five best things Dabo Swinney said during his pre-Louisville press conference.

—You can find the entire transcript of Swinney’s press conference — which is heavy on the “bounce-back” theme — right here.

—Well this is certainly encouraging.

On todays episode of things that should make Louisville fans smile I give you Reuben Bain, @PierceClarkson_ and TJ Capers! #FlyVille pic.twitter.com/pBfsi4vz14 — Steven Rummage (@StevenRummage) November 8, 2022

—On3’s latest ACC football power rankings have Louisville at No. 5.

—Opening night in ACC men’s basketball, which saw the league go 12-1:

No. 1 North Carolina 69, UNC-Wilmington 56

No. 7 Duke 71, Jacksonville 44

Virginia 73, North Carolina Central 61

Pittsburgh 80, UT-Martin 58

Stetson 83, Florida State 74

Clemson 80, The Citadel 69

Georgia Tech 93, Clayton State 63

Miami 67, Lafayette 54

Wake Forest 71, Fairfield 59

Syracuse 90, Lehigh 72

NC State 99, Austin Peay 50

Boston College 79, Cornell 77

Virginia Tech 95, Delaware State 57

—Here’s Eric Crawford’s rapid reaction to the U of L women’s team’s season-opening win over Cincinnati.

—Every Lamar stat is ridiculous.

Fastest career games to 100+ pass TD and 4,000+ rush yards



Lamar Jackson 67

Randall Cunningham 98

Cam Newton 103

Michael Vick 103

Russell Wilson 129

Steve Young 161 pic.twitter.com/Hpj022aL6s — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 8, 2022

—The 5 biggest takeaways from the IARP’s 105-page ruling on the Louisville case.

—Depth charts are out for both Louisville and Clemson.

—State of Louisville tells the story of the students who were initially tackled by security guards when trying to rush the field after the Wake Forest win.

—Banner’s up.

—Lamar Jackson and the Ravens “looked like Super Bowl contenders” during their Monday night win over the Saints.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show returns this afternoon from 3-6 on 1450/96.1 The Big X. You can stream it here.