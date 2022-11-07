Louisville-NC State set for 3:30 kick

The kickoff time for Louisville’s final home game of the season has been set for 3:30 p.m.

The Cards will host NC State in two Saturdays, Nov. 19, in a game that will be televised on the ACC Network. The Wolfpack are currently 7-2 and No. 17 in the latest AP top 25 poll.

Here’s the full ACC lineup for the penultimate weekend of the regular season:

Saturday, Nov. 19

Duke at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network

Louisiana at Florida State, Noon, RSN

Virginia Tech at Liberty, Noon, ESPN+

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

Syracuse at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the Miami at Clemson game. The kickoff time and network designation will be announced following the games on Nov. 12.