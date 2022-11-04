Louisville is a touchdown favorite over James Madison

The Louisville football team will shoot for its first four-game winning streak under head coach Scott Satterfield on Saturday night when they host the James Madison Dukes. The Cardinals opened the week as a 9.5-point favorite but are now just a 7-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

U of L (5-3, 3-3) enters the weekend 5-3 against the spread so far this season, and 3-2 straight up in games as a favorite. They have covered the spread in three consecutive games.

James Madison is coming off of a much-needed bye week after losing back-to-back games to Georgia Southern and Marshall. Before that two game losing streak, the Dukes were 5-0 and ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

Louisville and James Madison will kick things off inside Cardinal Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. ESPNU will have the television coverage.

The game will be the first meeting between the two programs.