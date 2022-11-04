JMU vs. Louisville: How to watch Week 10 matchup

The Louisville football team will shoot for its first four-game winning streak under head coach Scott Satterfield on Saturday night when they host the James Madison Dukes at 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU will have the television coverage of the game, with Drew Carter and Mike Glennon on the call. You can find ESPNU on channel 208 on DirecTV, channels 514 and 922 on Spectrum, and channel 141 on DISH.

The Cardinals opened the week as a 9.5-point favorite but are now just a 7-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

U of L (5-3, 3-3) enters the weekend 5-3 against the spread so far this season, and 3-2 straight up in games as a favorite. They have covered the spread in three consecutive games.

James Madison is coming off of a much-needed bye week after losing back-to-back games to Georgia Southern and Marshall. Before that two game losing streak, the Dukes were 5-0 and ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs.