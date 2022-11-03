Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Chaminade Go Cards. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Nov 3, 2022, 6:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Chaminade Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Let’s keep the good vibes of today rolling into the evening. Please. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Film Review: Wake Forest Second Quarter Louisville Baseball Recruiting Catches Fire Transcript and Video: U of L IARP Press Conference Twitter Reactions: Louisville Receives IARP Ruling Louisville AD Josh Heird: Getting 2013 banner back up is on “to-do list” U of L, Kenny Payne release statements on IARP ruling Loading comments...
Loading comments...